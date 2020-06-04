Sharlot Hall Museum reopens Friday
Sharlot Hall Museum reopens Friday, June 5, following an 11-week closure associated with the COVID-19 outbreak.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, and closed Mondays.
Staff and volunteers have introduced extra safety measures throughout the four-acre campus to minimize inconvenience for visitors and guests. “We’ll be wearing masks to protect our guests, and encourage them to do so, as well,” said Fred Veil, the museum’s executive director.
“Health and safety of our visitors and guests are of paramount importance,” Veil added. “While social distancing will be enforced in the buildings, the grounds are spectacular — a perfect venue for some safe social gathering and enjoying.”
“With our four-acre campus, superb Prescott weather, summer sunshine and social distancing, we continue to provide a unique destination for all to enjoy a hearty excursion into history and to discover the heritage of Arizona’s Central Highlands,” Veil said.
Standards include regular sanitizing of public areas and exhibits, as well as social distancing as outlined by the state and public health institutions in buildings where visitor spacing is limited.
For information, visit www.sharlothallmuseum.org or call 928-445-3122. The museum is at 415 W. Gurley St. in downtown Prescott, two blocks west of the plaza.
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
- Photos/Video: George Floyd protesters march on downtown Prescott
- Arizona adds 790 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for new single-day record
- Prescott rodeo will go on!
- Prescott hikers call for help at Watson Lake after neglecting to bring enough water
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 4, 2020
- 2 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Yavapai County, bringing total to 294
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 20, 2020
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 8, 2020
- National Guard flyover includes Prescott, Northern Arizona on May 7
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: