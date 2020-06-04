OFFERS
Sharlot Hall Museum reopens Friday

Sharlot Hall Museum, in downtown Prescott - two blocks west of the courthouse plaza on Gurley Street, will reopen Friday, June 5, following an 11-week closure associated with the COVID-19 outbreak. (Courtesy)

Sharlot Hall Museum, in downtown Prescott - two blocks west of the courthouse plaza on Gurley Street, will reopen Friday, June 5, following an 11-week closure associated with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Originally Published: June 4, 2020 7:58 p.m.

Sharlot Hall Museum reopens Friday, June 5, following an 11-week closure associated with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, and closed Mondays.

Staff and volunteers have introduced extra safety measures throughout the four-acre campus to minimize inconvenience for visitors and guests. “We’ll be wearing masks to protect our guests, and encourage them to do so, as well,” said Fred Veil, the museum’s executive director.

“Health and safety of our visitors and guests are of paramount importance,” Veil added. “While social distancing will be enforced in the buildings, the grounds are spectacular — a perfect venue for some safe social gathering and enjoying.”

“With our four-acre campus, superb Prescott weather, summer sunshine and social distancing, we continue to provide a unique destination for all to enjoy a hearty excursion into history and to discover the heritage of Arizona’s Central Highlands,” Veil said.

Standards include regular sanitizing of public areas and exhibits, as well as social distancing as outlined by the state and public health institutions in buildings where visitor spacing is limited.

For information, visit www.sharlothallmuseum.org or call 928-445-3122. The museum is at 415 W. Gurley St. in downtown Prescott, two blocks west of the plaza.

