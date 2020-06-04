Obituary Notice: Margaret Ann Hodges
Originally Published: June 4, 2020 6:05 p.m.
Margaret Ann Hodges, age 72, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on June 3, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
Most Read
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
- Photos/Video: George Floyd protesters march on downtown Prescott
- Arizona adds 790 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for new single-day record
- Prescott rodeo will go on!
- Prescott hikers call for help at Watson Lake after neglecting to bring enough water
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 4, 2020
- 2 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Yavapai County, bringing total to 294
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 20, 2020
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 8, 2020
- National Guard flyover includes Prescott, Northern Arizona on May 7
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: