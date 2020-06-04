Obituary: Lewis Absher

Surrounded by family, Lewis Absher peacefully passed away in his Prescott, Arizona home on June 1, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 22, 1937, Lew spent most of his adult life in Arizona, moving to Phoenix in the 1950s, and retiring to Prescott in 2001.

A U.S. Army veteran, Lew served more than 20 years on the Phoenix Police Department where he patrolled valley streets, “catching bad guys,” and even delivering a few babies who just wouldn’t wait to arrive at the hospital. Retiring in 1980 as a sergeant, he began a new career as a businessman, establishing one of the very first local pick-up and delivery services associated with Greyhound Bus Lines. He expanded his role with Greyhound, and within a few years was managing full station operations at various times in Phoenix, Tempe, and Sun City.

Lew is survived by Gail, his wife of more than 60 years; his sister, Jaqueline Unger; and children, Randy and Carolyn (Trosky), Gordon and Kristine (Johnson), Amy and Adam Young; and granddaughter, Annabel Young. He is also survived by daughters, Peggy Ligocki and Kathy Carson; and countless nieces and nephews who remember him fondly for his email correspondence and his trademark sense of humor.

Lew played trumpet in the Army National Guard band and had a lifelong love of music. He loved a weekend in Las Vegas, bowling, and playing softball with his fellow law enforcement pals. But over all things, he loved to laugh. His sense of humor was legendary and he brought it with him everywhere.

Lew had many friends and made new friends wherever he went. There was hardly a place you could go where Lew did not run into someone he knew. If he knew no one, he would strike up a conversation and make new friends. Whoever you were, Lew always had a quick hello and a story for you. If you were lucky, he would select you as victim of one of his long stories that wasn’t really a story, but a long-winded joke that you wouldn’t see coming until he delivered the punch line.

Lew may be gone, but his sense of humor, perseverance, and loyalty will be carried forward by us all as tribute to the way he touched our lives.

Due to COVID restrictions, no services are planned. Lew’s ashes will be interred at the Prescott Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Lew’s family is requesting donations be made in Lew’s name to the 100 Club of Arizona, which provides financial assistance to families of first responders who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Donations can be made at 100club.org.

Information provided by survivors.