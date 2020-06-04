Obituary: Anna Wallace Cocklin
Originally Published: June 4, 2020 6:06 p.m.
Anna Wallace Cocklin, 96, of Lynchburg, Virginia, formerly of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was the wife of Hubert W. Cocklin for 72 years.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.
Information provided by survivors.
Most Read
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
- Photos/Video: George Floyd protesters march on downtown Prescott
- Arizona adds 790 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for new single-day record
- Prescott rodeo will go on!
- Prescott hikers call for help at Watson Lake after neglecting to bring enough water
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 4, 2020
- 2 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Yavapai County, bringing total to 294
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 20, 2020
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 8, 2020
- National Guard flyover includes Prescott, Northern Arizona on May 7
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: