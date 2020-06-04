Obituary: Anna Wallace Cocklin

Anna Wallace Cocklin, 96, of Lynchburg, Virginia, formerly of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was the wife of Hubert W. Cocklin for 72 years.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.

Information provided by survivors.