Obituary: Angel I. Rodarte Jr.

Angel I. Rodarte Jr., age 82, passed-away peacefully surrounded by love and laughter from his loved ones on May 18, 2020 at Yavapai Regional Medical in Prescott, Arizona after a courageous battle with Covid-19 and Pneumonia.

Angel was born November 7, 1937 in Prescott, Arizona to Angel Rodarte Sr. and Demencia Rodarte. Angel spent most of his life in Arizona working and raising his family. Longtime residents of Prescott have known Angel through his various jobs working which include Rickus Slaughterhouse, Walker Meat, Simpsons Market, St. Michaels Hotel and Fry’s. He also owned and operated Angel’s Meat Market in Chino Valley where the slogan was “You can beat our prices, but you can’t beat our meat!” Angel retired from his long-time career with Ruger at the young age of 79.

Angel is preceded in death by both his loving parents, Angel and Demencia Rodarte. Angel is survived by his wife, Lucy Rodarte; his siblings, Hortencia Diaz (Ted), Ralph Rodarte (Lucy) and Rosie Lopez (John); his children, Michael Rodarte (Christina), John Rodarte (Michelle), Laura Sperry (Chris) and David Rodarte (Lisa); as well as 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous loved ones.

Angel loved working and providing for his family. He would have worked until the very end if his family would have let him. It brought him tremendous joy to be able to show his family how to have a great work ethic. His wisdom through action, taught his family the important principles of how to provide for those that you love. When he was not at work you could find him at his home tinkering around the yard gardening, building, cleaning, and getting into trouble. When people speak of Angel, they always speak first of his kindness. He was a generous man that lead by example. He would go out of his way to help people whether they were family or not. He loved to bring his sons and daughter lunches at work, and he would love helping his sons in the yard. He was never afraid to get dirty and was always willing to tag along to see if he could help. He was full of life and love for all. Angel was a popular man among long time Prescott area residents. Every time Angel went to a grocery store, he would make new friends with ease. Angel was a joy to all and has left a void in all he touched, but with that he also left many teachings, memories, and love.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. If you would like to help the family out with funeral and medical costs that have stemmed from this tragedy. The Angel Rodarte Jr. Memorial Fund has been set up at OneAZ Credit Union. To express condolences, you can send cards to 209 Madison Ave Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information provided by survivors.