COVID-19 ‘rollercoaster’ not off tracks in Yavapai County, Horton says

The COVID-19 outbreak has proven a “rollercoaster” for state public health leaders as they witness daily spikes and dips in positive cases.

They are quick to admit they never quite know what to expect on any given day, with part of it linked to social responsibility and how individuals, businesses and civic leaders are reacting to potential spread.

Given that reality, Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton is heartened by the past week’s slow rise in infections, particularly with no hospitalizations for what can be a deadly illness.

“It’s a great place for us to be right now,” Horton declared with the caveat that COVID-19 has not disappeared but at least in this county seems to be controllable.

As Maricopa County and some other border communities have experienced alarming numbers of new cases this week, Yavapai County is witnessing only one or two new cases each day, with no major spread in any one place.

The county’s biggest outbreak at the Mingus Mountain Academy treatment center for adolescent girls in Prescott Valley is subsiding, with most of the 91 infected students and 22 staff members recuperating without hospital care, Horton said.

All told, only 2.6% of more than 11,650 people tested in Yavapai County have proven to be infected with this virus; in the most susceptible age group between 75 and older, there have been only 20 cases. Yavapai County has suffered six deaths since the outbreak, she said.

Horton attributes these low numbers to people’s willingness to wear masks, regularly wash hands or use hand sanitizer, and maintain physical distancing whenever possible. Even with businesses reopening, Horton said she is impressed with how vigilant owners are about spacing and proper hygiene.

Indeed, Horton said the willingness to be cautious and adhere to all public health advisories is likely why the county is not seeing more cases and more disruption.

“We’re now back where we were about a month ago,” Horton said of reporting zero, one, two or three cases each day. “It’s great. Shows that we know what we’re doing is working. All of the reopenings, so far, have not produced any community spread from what we see, or very limited, at least.”

MAYORS

This is good news to area mayors.

“I have a problem sometimes that when I go into a store, probably less than half the people are wearing a mask,” said Chino Valley Mayor Darryl Croft. “That’s their choice and we can’t force people to wear a mask but so far we’ve been very fortunate here in Chino Valley that we haven’t had a real escalation of cases.

“Again, it’s limited testing. We don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. If we test everybody, I’m sure that number of cases would go up,” Croft said. “We’re going to continue to follow the governor’s directions as he opens things up … I’ve gone to various restaurants and businesses and they are using separation, so they’re following those policies and I’m very pleased with that.

“I’m just not going to predict anything like another shutdown with all the things going on in the world right now.”

Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta said his town is responding “extremely well to officially re-opening.

“PV citizens are starting to get comfortable with the current situation and recognizing that things are not as bad as originally feared,” Palguta said. “To live in a county with over 230,000 people and only have six reported deaths [through June 3] is remarkable compared to what was expected in our area.”

In comparison to other places in the state and country, Palguta said he is pleased with Prescott Valley’s status.

“At some point we must recognize that just like with most things, using a broad brush to manage everyone and everything is not necessarily the best for our area. And what works for Prescott Valley may not work in the Phoenix area.

“In no way am I downplaying COVID-19, or the lives that the virus has taken. However, we as a community should be more concerned about teen suicides, the opioid epidemic and traffic collisions, all which have taken more lives in Yavapai County in the past 12 weeks than COVID-19.

“Predicting how the cases will level off by the start of school is difficult to do, and all we can do at this time is take it week by week and continue to do what appears to be working.”

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli offered similar optimism as city businesses, and services, begin to welcome customers again.

“Yavapai County has been fortunate, in that we have seen very low daily case counts,” Mengarelli said. “I attribute this to citizens and businesses acting responsibly to minimize the spread throughout our community.

“We understand that we have a long way to go in this, but I am hopeful we will continue to see case counts and infection rates remain low.”

Horton advises against complacency, but said she is optimistic Yavapai County cities and towns are on the right track.

“Simple strategies employed at these events can help lower risk,” Horton said. “The risk will always be there; (the virus) is in our community now.

“As we venture out, and enjoy the community, and the outdoors, be personally responsible, whether you’re grocery shopping or eating out. Abide the standards, and ask for them to be respected.”

Heed the department’s advice: “Stay Calm & Wash Your Hands.”

Daily Courier staff writers Cindy Barks, Aaron Valdez and Doug Cook contributed to this story.