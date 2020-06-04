Area nonprofits stay busy to house, help the vulnerable amid pandemic

When it comes to serving the most vulnerable and at-risk populations in the area, the local non-profit community did not stop because the COVID-19 virus further wreaked havoc on challenging lives.

No. Many of Yavapai County’s agency leaders invested in sheltering and assisting the homeless and other at-risk individuals tapped into the will of their clients to figure out new ways to do business.

The Coalition for Compassion and Justice opened its shelter doors for around-the-clock service.

U.S. VETS secured a contract to begin building 75 to 100 apartments for aging and vulnerable veterans on the Prescott VA campus.

Catholic Charities started work in Prescott to house women returning to the community after incarceration.

The Prescott Valley House of Hope extended its arms to begin helping fill other shelter gaps in the community.

The Prescott Unified Family Resource Center connected families to services they need to care for their children — meals, school supplies, or laptop computers to complete homework assignments.

In a Zoom Collective Impact Partnership meeting last week, representatives from more than 30 area agencies shared how they are striving to find creative ways to find housing, employment, transportation and other support services for their clients. All assured their agencies are still in demand, and even though some contact is now either online or on the phone, and they are doing their best to figure out ways to meet those amid a pandemic that has caused some people to have greater need for support.

Partnership Founder and Chairman Carole Benedict said she is active with a lot of statewide non-profit agencies and few enjoyed the “seamless” cooperation in Yavapai County during this “pandemic mode.”

In this area, Benedict said agencies worked together to try and transition so that their clientele did not suffer, be it the need for a cot in the shelter, a shower, or help filling out unemployment paperwork.

“In those statewide calls, there was a lot of frustration,” said Benedict, executive director of U.S. VETS Prescott. “It was clear they didn’t have the relationships we have built here.”

“I’m really proud of how all our organizations across the county, the city and between agencies have worked together on these issues,” she said. “I never thought I’d have do something like this, and I so I was just proud of our community.”

At a time when it might be easy to put things on hold, Benedict said area agencies are intent on their mission to end homelessness and seek dignity for people with limited income and resources to weather life’s storms.

CCJ managed to still open two new low-income, congregate housing models to six people with the expectation of housing six more. The agency, too, has bought land to build a couple more of those models and working on finding space for a quality campground space where staff can offer 10 to 15 spaces for those who prefer outdoor living but with bathrooms, showers and staff supervision.

CCJ Executive Director Jessi Hans said the agency is also now trying to revamp its Wheels to Work program where the agency accepts donated vehicles and gives them to clients to assist with transportation to employment. The shelter also hopes to be able to return to its normal 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. schedule within the next week.

Catholic Charities continues to provide rapid rehousing funds to people who need rental deposits and assistance to obtain affordable apartments. Prescott-based case manager Letitia Lewis also said she continues to work with fellow agencies and landlords to find suitable housing options for potential tenants.

Prescott Area Shelter Services that in March opened a space for up to seven mothers and sons over 12 has already been tapped for those services, Benedict said.

Stepping Stones Agencies’ leader Alexis Miller said the agency that provides support and shelter for victims of domestic violence continues to provide shelter and virtual services. The agency thrift store that relocated last summer in Prescott Valley to Industrial Way off Highway 69 is now reopened and accepting emergency vouchers, she said.

United Way of Yavapai County official Bob Moore encouraged agencies to reach out to the charity that provides some $250,000 worth of grant funds to non-profit groups providing various essential services. In addition, though, Moore said through August he will be seeking agencies that may wish to tap into some of its $100,000 in emergency funds to cover gap areas. The United Way in March provided a number of emergency grants for food assistance, he noted.

“Many hands make light work,” Benedict declared.

