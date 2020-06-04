Applications being accepted for Prescott Valley Citizen’s Police Academy

The Prescott Valley Police Department announced it is accepting applications for this year’s Citizen’s Police Academy.

The Academy is going to run from August 25 to October 20. Classes will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday evenings.

The majority of the classes will be held at the department’s state-of-the-art training room located at 7601 E. Skoog Blvd. in Prescott Valley. Two classes will be held at the Prescott Valley Public Library and one class will be held at the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy (NARTA).

There is no charge for the Academy, and the public is invited to participate.

No class will be held on October 6 in observance of National Night Out.

WHAT IS THE CITIZEN’S POLICE ACADEMY?

The 8-week Academy is an in-depth look at the mission, philosophy, and operations of the department, and the extensive training that Prescott Valley officers receive before and throughout their service to local residents.

Some examples of the subjects citizens will learn about include: firearms training, special weapons and tactics, hostage negotiations, traffic and DUI enforcement, gang task force, volunteers in policing, and more.

Attendees will get to be up close and personal with the department’s K-9 officers.

Seating is limited to 25 people in attendance and applicants must complete and pass a background check.

For information and an application, visit this link on the town’s website: https://pvaz.net/805/Citizens-Police-Academy.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.