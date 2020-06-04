OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 04
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Applications being accepted for Prescott Valley Citizen’s Police Academy

Pictured are participants of the 2017 Prescott Valley Police Department Citizen Police Academy outside the Prescott Valley Civic Center. (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy, file)

Pictured are participants of the 2017 Prescott Valley Police Department Citizen Police Academy outside the Prescott Valley Civic Center. (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy, file)

Originally Published: June 4, 2020 6:01 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department announced it is accepting applications for this year’s Citizen’s Police Academy.

The Academy is going to run from August 25 to October 20. Classes will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday evenings.

The majority of the classes will be held at the department’s state-of-the-art training room located at 7601 E. Skoog Blvd. in Prescott Valley. Two classes will be held at the Prescott Valley Public Library and one class will be held at the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy (NARTA).

There is no charge for the Academy, and the public is invited to participate.

No class will be held on October 6 in observance of National Night Out.

WHAT IS THE CITIZEN’S POLICE ACADEMY?

The 8-week Academy is an in-depth look at the mission, philosophy, and operations of the department, and the extensive training that Prescott Valley officers receive before and throughout their service to local residents.

Some examples of the subjects citizens will learn about include: firearms training, special weapons and tactics, hostage negotiations, traffic and DUI enforcement, gang task force, volunteers in policing, and more.

Attendees will get to be up close and personal with the department’s K-9 officers.

Seating is limited to 25 people in attendance and applicants must complete and pass a background check.

For information and an application, visit this link on the town’s website: https://pvaz.net/805/Citizens-Police-Academy.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prescott Valley Citizen Police Academy applications available
Prescott Police to host spring 2020 Citizens Police Academy
County 2020 Citizens Academy accepting signups
Prescott Police Department to host fall Citizens Police Academy
Prescott Police hosting spring 2020 Citizens Police Academy
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries