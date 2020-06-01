Zoo by Moonlight returns to Heritage Park Zoo June 5
See what animals come out at night at the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary for the first time this season from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 5.
Zoo by Moonlight is an opportunity to visit with some of the nocturnal animals every full moon through September. So, bring a flashlight and howl at the moon with the coyotes while exploring the zoo grounds.
Don’t miss the chance to see the two Clouded Leopards jumping around and playing under the full moon light.
Guides will be available to help visitors locate animals and answer questions. Additional Zoo by Moonlight Dates are July 4, Aug. 3, Sept. 1 and Oct. 1.
The cost of attendance is $5 for members and $8 for non-members.
Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @JesseBertel, email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
- Arizona adds 790 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for new single-day record
- Prescott rodeo will go on!
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 26, 2020
- Boy hit by pickup truck in Prescott Valley facing 'long road to recovery'
- Obituary: Keegan Shane O’Reilly
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 27, 2020
- Prescott hikers call for help at Watson Lake after neglecting to bring enough water
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 2, 2020
- 16-year-old girl dies after single-vehicle rollover crash in Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 8, 2020
- National Guard flyover includes Prescott, Northern Arizona on May 7
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: