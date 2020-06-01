Zoo by Moonlight returns to Heritage Park Zoo June 5

See what animals come out at night at the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary for the first time this season from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 5.

Zoo by Moonlight is an opportunity to visit with some of the nocturnal animals every full moon through September. So, bring a flashlight and howl at the moon with the coyotes while exploring the zoo grounds.

Don’t miss the chance to see the two Clouded Leopards jumping around and playing under the full moon light.

Guides will be available to help visitors locate animals and answer questions. Additional Zoo by Moonlight Dates are July 4, Aug. 3, Sept. 1 and Oct. 1.

The cost of attendance is $5 for members and $8 for non-members.

