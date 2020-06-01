Pet Partners of Prescott recruiting teams, will host informational meeting June 10
Do you and your dog love to meet people?
The interactions between an adult and a dog can be calming and comforting and between a child and a dog it can be inspirational.
What better way to teach kindness, self-confidence and focus than learning from a dog?
Pet Partners of Prescott is recruiting teams to visit a variety of sites including schools, libraries, hospitals and care facilities.
If interested, come to an informational meeting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, or other meetings on July 8, Aug. 12 or Sept. 9 on the outside patio at Cupper’s Coffee in downtown Prescott, 224 S. Montezuma St.
If unable to attend, email ppofprescott@gmail.com for more information. Visit petpartnersofprescott.weebly.com or find them on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/PP.Prescott.
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
- Arizona adds 790 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for new single-day record
- Prescott rodeo will go on!
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 26, 2020
- Boy hit by pickup truck in Prescott Valley facing 'long road to recovery'
- Obituary: Keegan Shane O’Reilly
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 27, 2020
- Prescott hikers call for help at Watson Lake after neglecting to bring enough water
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 2, 2020
- 16-year-old girl dies after single-vehicle rollover crash in Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 8, 2020
- National Guard flyover includes Prescott, Northern Arizona on May 7
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: