Pet Partners of Prescott recruiting teams, will host informational meeting June 10

Pet Partners of Prescott is recruiting teams to visit a variety of sites including schools, libraries, hospitals and care facilities. Visit petpartnersofprescott.weebly.com or find them on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/PP.Prescott. (PNI Illustration)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 1, 2020 7:15 p.m.

Do you and your dog love to meet people?

The interactions between an adult and a dog can be calming and comforting and between a child and a dog it can be inspirational.

What better way to teach kindness, self-confidence and focus than learning from a dog?

Pet Partners of Prescott is recruiting teams to visit a variety of sites including schools, libraries, hospitals and care facilities.

If interested, come to an informational meeting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, or other meetings on July 8, Aug. 12 or Sept. 9 on the outside patio at Cupper’s Coffee in downtown Prescott, 224 S. Montezuma St.

If unable to attend, email ppofprescott@gmail.com for more information. Visit petpartnersofprescott.weebly.com or find them on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/PP.Prescott.

