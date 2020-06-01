OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 01
Up next: ‘A League of Their Own’ at Prescott Valley drive-in June 5
Show up early for a 7:45 p.m. showtime, parking will be limited

Hundreds of people came out to watch “Lilo and Stitch” at Prescott Valley’s first drive-in movie at Findlay Toyota Center on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Hundreds of people came out to watch “Lilo and Stitch” at Prescott Valley’s first drive-in movie at Findlay Toyota Center on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: June 1, 2020 6:28 p.m.

A League Of Their Own (1992) - Trailer by YouTube Movies

Are you ready for part two of drive-in movies in Prescott Valley?

This Friday night, June 5, bring your friends and family, and your goodies, to watch the 1992 comedy, “A League of Their Own,” starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, and Madonna, at the Findlay Toyota Center parking lot.

Prescott Valley’s Arts & Culture Commission will present the second of its free drive-in movies in the lot, 3201 N. Main St., at 7:45 p.m. to continue relieving stress tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Findlay Toyota Center’s lot will open at 7 p.m., although town officials encourage you to arrive as early as possible. For the first drive-in feature presentation, Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” on May 29, parking was limited. Spots are available only on a first-come, first-serve basis.

From a mirror-projected image on a giant, 50-foot inflatable screen from your vehicle, watch “A League of Their Own,” a lighthearted story about the Rockford (Illinois) Peaches women’s pro baseball team of the 1940s and 1950s.

Friday’s movie will be screened on the north end of the parking lot’s dirt area, and sound for the film will be broadcast on an FM radio station. Bathrooms with sanitation stations will be available as well. Concessions will not be sold, though, so you should bring your own snacks.

“We encourage those attending to consider getting a takeout dinner to help support our local restaurants,” Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta added in a Facebook post in May. “You can remain in your car the entire time and have no social/physical contact with another person should you choose.”

Chick-fil-A, Arizona’s Hometown Radio Group, and 89A Dental Care collaborated to sponsor the drive-in movies in Prescott Valley.

“The first [drive-in] movie was a huge success,” Palguta said on June 1, adding that the town will be bringing back “Movies Under the Stars” this summer on the Civic Center grass, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd.

For more information about Friday’s movie or “Movies Under the Stars,” which is scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m. Friday, June 12, call Prescott Valley’s Parks and Recreation Department at 928-759-3090.

FOOD DRIVE

Findlay Toyota Center and Prescott Valley’s Arts & Culture Commission have worked together to bring a donation location for the Yavapai County Food Bank to the free drive-in movie on June 5.

After entering, visitors will find the Yavapai Food Bank set up on the left in front of the ice-skating entrance to take optional food and/or cash donations to benefit locals in need. You can find a list of items commonly needed and a map of the event at: findlaytoyotacenter.com/events/prescott-valley-drive-in-movie-nights.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

photo

Hundreds of people came out to watch “Lilo and Stitch” at Prescott Valley’s first drive-in movie at Findlay Toyota Center on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

photo

Prescott Valley’s first drive-in movie at Findlay Toyota Center on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

