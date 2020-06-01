OFFERS
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County at 299 confirmed cases, see food sharing event locations

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health website numbers. To learn more, visit http://www.yavapai.us/chs. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: June 1, 2020 2:08 p.m.

Yavapai County has 299 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) press release Monday morning, June 1.

In total, Yavapai County has tested 11,293 residents with 10,994 negatives, 143 recovered and six deaths.

LOCAL CASE BREAKDOWN

According to the YCCHS report, Mingus Mountain Academy has 118 confirmed cases, Prescott has 42, Prescott Valley has 42, Mayer has 12, Dewey has eight, Chino Valley has eight, Paulden has five, and the Other Quad Cities category has four.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 321,926 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 20,123 positive cases and 917 deaths, up 32 over the weekend.

COVID-19 SUMMER

According to the Global Heat Health Network, this year is on track to be one of the hottest on record, and public health officials worry that in cities across the United States, summer heatwaves will collide with the coronavirus pandemic with deadly consequences for poor, minority and older populations.

Common public health actions to reduce heat-related illness and death may need to be modified in locations where they are restricted, unavailable or in contradiction to public health measures to limit the transmission of COVID-19.

These measures include: leave hot apartments for public spaces; go to public air-conditioned locations such as cooling centers, shopping malls, and libraries; regularly check on vulnerable persons; use fans to cool rooms without air conditioning; and seek urgent medical care if showing signs of heat stroke. Furthermore, hot weather conditions may complicate COVID-19 responses by increasing patient loads and creating occupational health risks for health workers and responders.

High temperatures kill hundreds of people every year. Heat-related deaths and illness are preventable, yet more than 600 people die from extreme heat every year. Take measures to stay cool, remain hydrated, and keep informed. Getting too hot can make you sick. You can become ill from the heat if your body can’t compensate for it and properly cool you off.

FOOD SHARING EVENTS

-Chino Valley every Tuesday 5 to 7 p.m. at Saint Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 AZ-89

-Beaver Creek Food Share every Thursday 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Beaver Creek School, 2810 E. Beaver Creek Road.

-Manzanita Outreach offers many food sharing events in the Quad Cities. Check locations, dates and times at https://www.mohelp.org.

CONTACT

-For Yavapai County COVID-19 data, reopening resources and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-2-1-1 Arizona is also a resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. Visit https://211arizona.org;

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

