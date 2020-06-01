2-week daytime lane closures on Highway 89 south of Prescott start June 8

Drivers who live and/or work south of Prescott should use caution and allow for extra travel time from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 8, through Wednesday, June 24, when Highway 89 will experience alternating lane closures.

Work will not be completed on the weekends, however.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), which will be conducting the chip-seal work, advises drivers to plan for north- and south-bound lane closures between Ponderosa Park Road (milepost 308) and Walden Boulevard (milepost 294).

ADOT reports in a news release that the chip sealing will protect the pavement against erosion and extend its life.

Road crews advise drivers to slow down and use caution around construction workers and equipment when the highway is narrowed to only one lane with alternating north- and south-bound travel.

Flaggers and a pilot car will be stopping and directing drivers through the work zone, and an 11-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.

For more information, including work schedule changes, call 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select “Projects” from the drop-down menu. Choose “State Route 89: Walden Boulevard to Ponderosa Park Road, Wilhoit” for additional insight.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation.