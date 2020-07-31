OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 31
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Why are flags at half-staff today, July 31, 2020
Arizona National Guard soldier, police officer, dies after collapsing during fitness test

Flags have been ordered at half-staff at all government buildings from sunrise to sunset.

Flags have been ordered at half-staff at all government buildings from sunrise to sunset.

AP and Staff Report
Originally Published: July 31, 2020 4:10 a.m.

photo

Arizona National Guard member and Phoenix Police Officer Robert Dwayne Bryant Jr. died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at a Tempe hospital following a fitness test. (Arizona National Guard)

Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday to honor an Arizona Army National Guard soldier who died after collapsing during a training event.

Authorities said U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Robert Dwayne Bryant Jr. was taking a physical fitness test in preparation for the Basic Officer Leader Course when he fell during the run portion of the test Tuesday at Tempe Town Lake.

The 23-year-old Bryant was taken to a Tempe hospital where he died Wednesday.

The cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

Bryant was a second lieutenant in the 850th Military Police Battalion located at the Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix and was a member of the Phoenix Police Department in his civilian status.

"Arizona is deeply saddened by the loss of Army 2nd Lieutenant Robert Dwayne Bryant Jr.,” Ducey said in a statement Thursday. "Bryant made service his calling, as a citizen-soldier of the Arizona National Guard and Phoenix Police Officer. He carried out his duties with excellence and honor — a model of what it truly means to serve one’s country and communities. His tragic loss is felt by many throughout our state. My deepest condolences go out to Bryant’s family, loved ones, and all those who served alongside him."

Police officials said Thursday that funeral arrangements for Bryant were still pending.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in the half-staff flag tribute.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Why are flags at half-staff today, March 28, 2019
Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 9, 2019
Flags at half-staff Jan. 10 for fallen Arizona service member
Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
Why are flags at half-staff today, March 22, 2019
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries