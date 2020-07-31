COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 1,768 cases, one additional death; experts call for response reset

Yavapai County’s recorded cases of COVID-19 increased by 49 overnight with one additional confirmed death, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Friday, July 31.

Yavapai County has tested 28,508 residents with 1,768 positive cases, 613 recovered, and 60 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for 15 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and two on the East Campus with one person under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports eight COVID-19 hospitalizations and five PUI. The Prescott VA has one COVID-19 patient and no PUI.

STATE UPDATE

Across Arizona, 1,161,640 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 174,010 positive results (up 3,212 since yesterday), and 3,694 deaths, up 68 overnight. This is an increase of 22,068 tests performed in the state in the past 24 hours.

PUBLIC HEALTH EXPERTS URGE 'RESET' OF COVID-19 RESPONSE

More than 1,000 health professionals have now signed an open letter calling for the United States to hit reset in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) roadmap includes immediate actions the government can take such as increasing production of key supplies through the Defense Production Act and creating national standards for face coverings.

According to the AAMC’s roadmap, the group calls for the following nine priorities:

No. 1 - Remedy shortages such as laboratory supplies such as reagents, transport media, plastic trays, sample vials and swabs for testing which is a critical national need.

No. 2 - Increase availability and accessibility of testing.

No. 3 - Establish national standards on face coverings.

No. 4 - Establish and enforce national criteria for local stay-at-home orders and re-opening protocols.

No. 5 - Establish national criteria for K-12 school openings and convene a working group to study different approaches.

No. 6 - Immediately expand health insurance through COBRA.

No. 7 - Begin planning now to prioritize distribution of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

No. 8 - Address and resolve health care inequities.

No. 9 - Inform, educate and engage the public.

TESTING BLITZ SATURDAY

Spectrum Healthcare will conduct a Testing Blitz in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next five Saturdays, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test.

Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing. There is no need to get a physician order.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.