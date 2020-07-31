OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 31
Weather  98.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 1,768 cases, one additional death; experts call for response reset

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: July 31, 2020 11:34 a.m.

Yavapai County’s recorded cases of COVID-19 increased by 49 overnight with one additional confirmed death, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Friday, July 31.

Yavapai County has tested 28,508 residents with 1,768 positive cases, 613 recovered, and 60 deaths. 

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for 15 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and two on the East Campus with one person under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports eight COVID-19 hospitalizations and five PUI.  The Prescott VA has one COVID-19 patient and no PUI.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

STATE UPDATE

Across Arizona, 1,161,640 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 174,010 positive results (up 3,212 since yesterday), and 3,694 deaths, up 68 overnight. This is an increase of 22,068 tests performed in the state in the past 24 hours.

PUBLIC HEALTH EXPERTS URGE 'RESET' OF COVID-19 RESPONSE

More than 1,000 health professionals have now signed an open letter calling for the United States to hit reset in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) roadmap includes immediate actions the government can take such as increasing production of key supplies through the Defense Production Act and creating national standards for face coverings.

According to the AAMC’s roadmap, the group calls for the following nine priorities:

No. 1 - Remedy shortages such as laboratory supplies such as reagents, transport media, plastic trays, sample vials and swabs for testing which is a critical national need.

No. 2 - Increase availability and accessibility of testing.

No. 3 - Establish national standards on face coverings.

No. 4 - Establish and enforce national criteria for local stay-at-home orders and re-opening protocols.

No. 5 - Establish national criteria for K-12 school openings and convene a working group to study different approaches.

No. 6 - Immediately expand health insurance through COBRA.

No. 7 - Begin planning now to prioritize distribution of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

No. 8 - Address and resolve health care inequities.

No. 9 - Inform, educate and engage the public.

TESTING BLITZ SATURDAY

Spectrum Healthcare will conduct a Testing Blitz in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next five Saturdays, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test.

Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing. There is no need to get a physician order.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 1,329 coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County sees 62 more cases overnight, now at 853 with another death
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County sees 43 more cases overnight, now at 1,244 with another two deaths
COVID-19 Update: Increase of 36 cases, 5 deaths in Yavapai County; Arizona tops 3,000 deaths
COVID-19 Update: Increase of 26 cases in Yavapai County for 1,534 total
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries