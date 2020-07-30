OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 30
Weather  95.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Ida Corrine (Day) Born

Ida Corrine (Day) Born. (Courtesy)

Ida Corrine (Day) Born. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 30, 2020 6:19 p.m.

Ida Corrine (Day) Born. Ida, an Arizona native, was born in Prescott on May 25, 1929 to Norman Grant Day and Mary (Trujillo) Day, and left us on July 28, 2020. She attended Miller Valley School and Prescott High School.

After graduating with the Class of 1947, Ida moved to Los Angeles briefly, where she lived with her grandmother and worked for Bank of America.

Ida married Dewey Eugene (“Gene”) Born in 1952. During their early years of marriage, they lived in Ohio, Florida, and Southern California before settling in Phoenix, Arizona. Ida taught Sunday School at their church and volunteered at elementary schools in the Phoenix area. The Borns retired in the Arizona communities of Dewey-Humboldt and Prescott Valley.

Ida is survived by three children, Bryan Born, Charles James Born (Georgia) and Valerie Stirek (Scott), six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Ida would say that her family is her proudest achievement. She will be greatly missed by all of us!

Interment will be Friday, July 31st, 1:00 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Prescott. Donations can be made to: Samaritan Purse International Relief, Church of the Nazarene Global Ministry Center. Many thanks to all of Ida’s caregivers, neighbors and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Ida Rose Mathews
Dewey and Ida Born celebrate 64 years of marriage
Obituary: Dewey Eugene Born
Ida Garcia Wurtz
Ida Garcia Wurtz

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries