Obituary: Ida Corrine (Day) Born

Ida Corrine (Day) Born. Ida, an Arizona native, was born in Prescott on May 25, 1929 to Norman Grant Day and Mary (Trujillo) Day, and left us on July 28, 2020. She attended Miller Valley School and Prescott High School.

After graduating with the Class of 1947, Ida moved to Los Angeles briefly, where she lived with her grandmother and worked for Bank of America.

Ida married Dewey Eugene (“Gene”) Born in 1952. During their early years of marriage, they lived in Ohio, Florida, and Southern California before settling in Phoenix, Arizona. Ida taught Sunday School at their church and volunteered at elementary schools in the Phoenix area. The Borns retired in the Arizona communities of Dewey-Humboldt and Prescott Valley.

Ida is survived by three children, Bryan Born, Charles James Born (Georgia) and Valerie Stirek (Scott), six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Ida would say that her family is her proudest achievement. She will be greatly missed by all of us!

Interment will be Friday, July 31st, 1:00 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Prescott. Donations can be made to: Samaritan Purse International Relief, Church of the Nazarene Global Ministry Center. Many thanks to all of Ida’s caregivers, neighbors and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by survivors.