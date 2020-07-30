OFFERS
No-cost drive-through COVID-19 Testing Blitz each Saturday in August

COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have had a wide range of symptoms reported – from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms that may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. If you develop any of these symptoms, get medical attention immediately: Trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, bluish lips or face, new confusion or inability to arouse. (Spectrum Healthcare)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: July 30, 2020 6:57 p.m.

Spectrum Healthcare will conduct a Testing Blitz in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next five Saturdays, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood, Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) announced this week.

"Spectrum Healthcare has stepped up to offer the testing in Yavapai County as the governor and (state health director) Dr. Cara Christ announced efforts to expand COVID-19 testing after weeks of insufficient testing during Arizona's rampant spike in cases," YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti told the Courier. "The goal is provide access to testing for all people wanting to know their current COVID-19 status."

Farenti explained that during the five weekends of testing the county hopes to "ascertain any asymptomatic positive COVID-19, enhance the ability to follow up with people who test positive, and contact trace for those contacts who need to be tested."

Spectrum Healthcare is providing the drive-through testing at no cost to the patient. If the patient is insured, the actual lab test will be charged to insurance.

“The test is free, no insurance required," Sunshine Dean, vice president of integration at Spectrum Healthcare said. "No symptoms are required for the testing; we will not turn anyone away who comes to us.”

Patients can pre-register online at www.spectrumhealthcare-group.org. Preregistering will save processing time but testing is on a first come, first serve basis and only while supplies last, Spectrum said in a press release. The results take three to five days to return.

"We have seen a great turnout the Arizona Blitz Testing we participated in the past and we expect to have the same during the month of August," April Rhodes, CEO at Spectrum said. "We hope this can provide Yavapai County residents with answers."

Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing. There is no need to get a physician order.

ABOUT SPECTRUM

Spectrum was the first organization in Northern Arizona to offer structurally integrated healthcare. Founded in 1965 as a small behavioral healthcare clinic in Cottonwood, Az., Spectrum now provides whole health services countywide in Prescott, Cottonwood, Camp Verde and Sedona. For more information, visit www.spectrumhealthcare-group.org.

