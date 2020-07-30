COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 1,719 coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths; see tips on coping

Yavapai County’s recorded cases of COVID-19 increased by 38 overnight with three additional confirmed deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Thursday, July 30.

The additional deaths have been confirmed by Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) via death certificate matching, the release said.

Yavapai County has tested 28,188 residents with 1,719 positive cases, 609 recovered and 59 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for 13 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and four on the East Campus with no persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports eight COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI. The Prescott VA has two COVID-19 patients and no PUI.

STATE UPDATE

Across Arizona, 1,139,572 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 170,798 positive results (up 2,525 since yesterday), and 3,626 deaths, up 172 overnight.

TESTING BLITZ SATURDAY

Spectrum Healthcare will conduct a Testing Blitz in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next five Saturdays, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test.

Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing. There is no need to get a physician order.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

TIPS FOR COPING DURING COVID-19

Stay physically safe from the virus. Safety behaviors (physical distancing and hand washing) which decrease transmission of the COVID-19 virus, are also an integral part of anxiety management. Stay home when you can. When outside the home, wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Limit media to reduce anxiety. Watching or scrolling through the media makes us even more anxious. An excess of news and visual images about a traumatic event can create symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and poor health years later.

Get and provide warm, comforting, social support by video, phone, or text. This is critical! Taking time to share your feelings and to listen and support others will go a long way. Talking with others who have our best interests at heart makes us feel safe. Use phone, video, text, or email.

Find ways of expressing kindness, patience, and compassion. Be extra kind to yourself. This is a hard time for everyone. Humans across the world are sharing this experience with you. We are all in this together and we may all emerge with a renewed appreciation for our interconnectedness. Helping others in need is both critical to get through this and creates more purpose to our days and well-being.

Create new routines and keep practicing health behaviors. Routine and ritual are restorative to us. Our brain wants predictable activity so we can relax our vigilant nervous system. Go to bed early and go outside each day to be active.

Eat Well. Good nutrition helps our mood. Stress makes us seek comfort foods, and in turn high carbs and sugars impact our mood. Many population-based studies show that a Mediterranean diet has been linked to better mental health and stress resilience, whereas a junk food western diet is linked to depression and anxiety. Try to fill your home with fresh produce, frozen vegetables, and whole foods when possible.

For more on emotional well-being and coping, visit: https://psychiatry.ucsf.edu/coronavirus/coping.