OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 29
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Two Prescott men arrested on drug charges; one faces charges of sexual exploitation of teenage girl

Brady Bennett, 34, and John McVeigh, 47, were arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office deputies found 11 grams of methamphetamine, 34 blue “M30” pills believed to be fentanyl, a loaded syringe containing a brown substance likely heroin, and several items of drug paraphernalia in their motel room. They were also in the hotel room with an underaged girl. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Brady Bennett, 34, and John McVeigh, 47, were arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office deputies found 11 grams of methamphetamine, 34 blue “M30” pills believed to be fentanyl, a loaded syringe containing a brown substance likely heroin, and several items of drug paraphernalia in their motel room. They were also in the hotel room with an underaged girl. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: July 29, 2020 8:04 p.m.

photo

After being released from a June drug arrest, John McVeigh was arrested again in July for again allegedly selling “M30” fentanyl pills (pictured), methamphetamine and heroin. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Two Prescott men were arrested in July – one on a variety of drug charges, and the other on drug charges and sexual conduct with and exploitation of a minor, according to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

The release reports that John McVeigh, 47, was initially arrested in June, after a traffic stop in Prescott Valley resulted in officers finding five grams of heroin, three grams of methamphetamine, 66 “M30” fentanyl pills, 20 grams of marijuana, a THC vape pen, and 91 Suboxone strips.

“When interviewed, (McVeigh) admitted to his involvement with drug sales, specifically selling Fentanyl and heroin,” states the news release.

McVeigh was booked into the Yavapai County Jail, and was later out on felony release, the release added.

Then in July, detectives from Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) received information that since his release, McVeigh was again selling fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin.

In addition, PANT received information that another involved man identified as Brady Bennett, 34, was allegedly “sex trafficking a 16-year-old girl.”

After learning that McVeigh was staying at a hotel in the 800 block of White Spar Road in Prescott, and “was reportedly in possession of at least 50 Fentanyl pills and methamphetamine while planning to resupply and pick up more methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and heroin.”

On July 14, PANT detectives obtained a warrant for McVeigh’s motel and two vehicles associated with the suspects. McVeigh, Bennett and the 16-year-old girl were stopped and detained by a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy.

“In the motel room, detectives found 11 grams of methamphetamine, 34 blue “M30” pills believed to be Fentanyl, a loaded syringe containing a brown substance likely heroin, and several items of drug paraphernalia,” said the news release. “The Prescott Police also arrived to provide assistance.”

McVeigh reportedly told officers the teenage girl was Bennett’s girlfriend. The release notes that McVeigh “is also a registered sex offender but denied any sexual relationship with the teen girl.”

When interviewed, Bennett also denied a sexual relationship with the teen, and she denied a sexual relationship with either McVeigh or Bennett. Following the interview, the teen was released to the custody of the Department of Child Safety, pending follow-up with her parents.

As the investigation continued over the next several days, detectives reportedly found video evidence proving a sexual relationship between Bennett and the teen girl beginning when she was 15. “Detectives discovered the sexual relationship was also used by (Bennett) to apparently trade favors on behalf of the teen for others,” said the release.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that the investigation “is ongoing into the activities of (McVeigh) and (Bennett) related to sex trafficking with the teen victim along with the possibility of additional victims.”

Bennett was charged with sexual conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine related), and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $200,000 bond.

McVeigh was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs for sale (methamphetamine), possession of narcotic drugs and possession for sale (fentanyl), and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held without bond.

Share #StopFentanylNow

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Fentanyl-based powder, pills seized in search; 2 Prescott men arrested
3 arrested in Prescott Valley on suspicion of sale, possession of fentanyl, other drugs
7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
PANT makes arrests involving alleged use, sale of fentanyl
5 arrested on drug charges, including heroin and fentanyl
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries