Downward trend in Arizona COVID-19 cases continues

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 46 COVID-19 deaths and 2,339 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

That pushes Arizona’s cumulative death count to 3,454 since documentation began in January. In all, ADHS has confirmed 168,273 COVID-19 cases.

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period.

ADHS data shows Arizona has added 83,719 new positive tests and 1,684 deaths this month. That compares with 63,920 new COVID-19 cases and 803 deaths in June. In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths, according to ADHS.

In May, Arizona averaged 415 new COVID-19 cases daily. In June, the daily average skyrocketed to 2,130 new cases each day. Now, through July 27, Arizona is averaging 2,989 new coronavirus cases each day this month.

Arizona hospital Intensive Care Units are currently at 85% capacity, according to ADHS.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for 13 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and four on the East Campus with one person under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports eight COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients or PUI as of Wednesday's report.

DEMOGRAPHIC BREAKDOWN OF ARIZONA CASES

The Wednesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 2,498 of the state’s 3,454 deaths. There have been 505 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

ARIZONA COUNTIES WITH THE MOST CASES

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 113,148. That is followed by:

-Pima County has 15,601 cases.

-Yuma County, 10,657 cases.

-Pinal County, 7,720 cases.

-Navajo County, 5,130 cases.

-Apache County, 2,950 cases.

-Coconino County, 2,903 cases.

-Mohave County, 2,828 cases

-Santa Cruz County, 2,543 cases.

STATE TESTING DATA

ADHS reports 1.125 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 12.7%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (83,025), with 204 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 19,254 times with 2,498 deaths.

Learn more at www.azdhs.gov.

YAVAPAI COUNTY DATA & TESTING BLITZ

Yavapai County has tested 27,866 residents with 1,681 positive cases, 609 recovered, and 56 deaths.

Spectrum Healthcare will conduct a Testing Blitz in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next five Saturdays, August 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood.

Patients can pre-register online at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. Testing will be provided on a first come, first serve basis and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing. There is no need to get a physician order.

INFORMATION

• Food Sharing in Prescott Valley: Thursdays, 5 to 7 p.m. at the former Albertsons.

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org/

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

TESTING BLITZ LOCATION MAPS