‘World Day against Trafficking in Persons’ protest set for July 30 in Prescott

Armed to Know, a Prescott-based organization geared toward engaging students and parents in conversation on controversial topics that pertain to their young lives, is joining forces on Thursday, July 30, with Operation Underground Railroad for a protest against human sex trafficking.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the two organizations will be hosting an event for “World Day against Trafficking in Persons” at the Yavapai County Courthouse plaza to educate the community about the plight of these victims and thwart such predators in all area communities.

Child sex trafficking does not just exist outside of the United States. The US consumes more child pornography and child rape videos than any other country in the world. All a predator needs to begin the process of grooming a victim online is having access to a child.

Because most kids and teens have access to the internet, there are millions of vulnerable options for predators, especially when parents are unaware of the dangers. Internet use among teens has increased exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic making 2020 a horrific year for child abuse cases which are millions higher this year than they were last year, according to an Operation Underground Railroad news release.

“This is not a small thing or a conspiracy theory, this is the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the world. Our children need us,” the release reads. “It is time to #RISEUP for them.”

Armed to Know received a grant from the Margaret T. Morris Foundation to host a forum related to this topic, but the COVID-19 pandemic intervened and the organization was forced to delay the event, said founder Raynee Schneider.

Armed to Know has hosted numerous forums on topics ranging from the dangers of fentanyl to self-esteem and safe teen dating practices.

The year-old organization that arranges four major forums a year regularly attracts 250 to 300 or more area parents and youth for its events.

O.U.R. Rescue event organizers Christa Okerlund and Kaitlin Spangler will hoist blue and yellow balloons on the corner of Gurley and Cortez streets where people are invited to gather to bring about unity in the “Rise Up For Children” awareness campaign.

Event organizers assure that they will “be doing our best to practice social distancing” and ask all participants to follow similar protocols.

Those wishing to register to attend can do so at: https://www.cervistech.com/acts/console.php?console_id=0059&console_type=event_list&res_code=9Np3Qb&ht=1.