Prescott Valley PD warns of new unemployment insurance scam
The Prescott Valley Police Department is receiving numerous reports from citizens regarding fraudulent claims being opened in their names from the Department of Economic Security (DES) Unemployment Insurance Division.
These cases are being opened by unknown suspects nationwide, and are not easily traced to a local jurisdiction. As a result, these cases are all being referred to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
If a citizen receives benefits he or she did not apply for, these are the steps that should be taken:
• Report the fraud to DES. https://des.az.gov/services/employment/unemployment-individual/unemployment-insurance-benefit-fraud.
• If one believes that his or her identity has been compromised, notify the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint.
• Lastly, file a criminal report with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office at https://www.azag.gov.
The Prescott Valley Police Department is committed to partnering with the community during these uncertain times. Community Services Officers are available to answer citizen questions 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 928-772-9261.
Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies and 911 for emergencies. You can also contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.
