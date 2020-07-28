Prescott Valley in Brief: PVPD cancels Relay for Life fundraiser, launches ‘Relayopoly’

PVPD cancels Relay for Life fundraiser, launches ‘Relayopoly’

Traditionally, the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) sponsors an annual Relay for Life fundraiser for cancer research at the Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. However, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 event has been canceled.

Nevertheless, you still have a chance to support cancer research by buying Relay for Life Challenge Coins for $5 each. Only 100 “get out of jail” coins are available for sale at $5 apiece for the “Relayopoly” fundraiser theme. They will be available for purchase in the PVPD lobby.

For more information, call PVPD at 928-772-9267.

Monsoon driving safety tips for summer 2020

Arizona’s monsoon season has arrived. National Weather Service officials state that the season runs from June 15 through Sept. 30. During this period, Arizona experiences more severe weather than many other states.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is reminding residents to adhere to road-safety tips during the monsoon. When you are driving in a rainstorm, don’t forget to slow down and always wear your seatbelt, turn on your headlights, give other drivers space, pull off to the side of the road if necessary, don’t drive into washes, and stay patient and courteous.

Police Department cancels 2020 Citizen’s Police Academy

The Prescott Valley Police Department on July 22 announced on Facebook that it has canceled its 2020 Citizen’s Police Academy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, call PVPD at 928-772-9267.

Chamber plays host to Pronghorn Golf Classic Aug. 22

The 27th annual Pronghorn Golf Tournament, sponsored by the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22, at Prescott Golf Club near Dewey.

The day will include golfing and networking. The chamber invites everyone to participate in the four-person, 18-hole scramble tournament. There will be challenge holes and prizes for longest drive, putt and closest to the pin.

Entry fee includes a grilled lunch, greens and cart fees, balls, and a player goodie bag and prizes. Tournament registration is $100 per individual or $350 per foursome. A limited number of players will be able to play, so register soon. Tee sponsorships are available to promote businesses, and health department safety guidelines will be followed.

For information or to register, call Gloria at the Chamber of Commerce at 772-8857 or register online at pvchamber.org.

Traveling? Wear a mask, wash hands, avoid large gatherings

If you are hitting the road for the weekend or this summer, keep in mind that travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19, the Town of Prescott Valley reported.

Protect yourself and others by wearing a mask, washing your hands, avoiding large gatherings, and keeping 6 feet of distance from others. For more information about traveling and COVID-19, visit: https://bit.ly/30sc4za.

Health Services provides free masks to most vulnerable

The Arizona Department of Health Services wants to ensure that every Arizonan has access to face masks. They have partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations, including those who are 65 and older.

They encourage anyone who meets this criteria or who may not be able to buy a mask to place an order by visiting https://bit.ly/3hqXZcu. Each order will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, but only one order per household is allowed.

They intend to provide cloth face masks to individuals 65 and older and other identified vulnerable populations. If you have questions about ordering or need information about how this program works, visit: https://bit.ly/3hkEpyr.

Feel free to post Party on the Porch (POP) photos on social media

Have you had a Party on the Porch (POP) yet? If so, you can be entered to win prizes at the end of the summer. All you have to do is upload photos from your party to your social media profile/account, tag the Town of Prescott Valley, and use the hashtag #PVPOP.

For ideas and more information on Party on the Porch, visit: pvaz.net/968/Party-on-the-Porch.

Prescott Valley seeks applicants for boards, commissions

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from residents to serve on the following: Arts and Culture Commission, Board of Adjustment, Library Board of Trustees, and Parks and Recreation Commission.

• The open seat on the Arts and Culture Commission is for a non-voting member. This volunteer position requires some experience and knowledge of arts and culture. First priority is given to those who live within Prescott Valley’s town limits. Applicants are required to attend at least one Arts and Culture meeting before scheduling an interview.

• The town also is accepting applications from residents to serve on the Board of Adjustment. This position requires general knowledge of zoning concepts and town codes. Applicants must live in Prescott Valley.

• The opening on the Library Board of Trustees requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures. Appointees must live in Prescott Valley’s town limits.

• For the Parks and Recreation Commission, this volunteer position requires some experience and knowledge of Parks and Recreation programming, special events, and parks maintenance. Appointees must live within Prescott Valley’s town limits.

Applications for these openings are available in the Executive Management Office on the fourth floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 928-759-3102 or send an email to: etaylor@pvaz.net. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

County reminds voters deadlines for Aug. 4 primary election

Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman is reminding voters to vote in the upcoming 2020 primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 4, and she is providing pertinent guidelines to follow. Hoffman’s tips are as follows:

• All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2020 primary election.

• If you are registered as an Independent, Other, Party Not Designated, or Green Party member and you are on the Permanent Early Voter List, you must tell the county which party ballot you want mailed to you. Call 928-771-3248 or visit yavapai.us/GoVote to request a one-time early ballot.

• Ballots were mailed to voters that requested automatic ballot-by-mail on July 8. Make sure to sign your affidavit envelope in your original handwriting.

• Voters could vote early in-person or vote on a replacement ballot at the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, 1015 Fair St. Room 228 in Prescott, or 10 S. Sixth St. in Cottonwood from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 31. Proper identification is now required.

• Consider returning your filled-out ballot using one of the county’s 13 official ballot drop boxes at locations throughout the county. This saves Yavapai County 60 cents per ballot in tax dollars. Visit yavapai.us/GoVote for locations. Do not mail your voted ballot back after today, July 29. Late ballots will not be tabulated.

• Vote center voters need to present proper identification. Visit yavapai.us/GoVote for vote center locations and ID requirements.

• Voters needing special accommodations should call 928-771-3248 or send an email to: web.voter.registration@yavapai.us.

For more information, follow the Recorder’s Office at facebook.com/ycrecorderelect and Twitter at twitter.com/yavapairecorder.

Remaining Key Dates

Last day to vote early in-person: Friday, July 31.

Election Day (vote centers are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.): Tuesday, Aug. 4.