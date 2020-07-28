Prescott Valley Animal Control urges pet owners to leash, license and vaccinate their dogs

The Prescott Valley Police Department’s (PVPD) Animal Control Division urges dog owners to leash, license and vaccinate their dogs against rabies to comply with Prescott Valley Town Ordinance Chapter 6, a PVPD news release states.

Prescott Valley requires all dogs to be restrained by a leash not to exceed 6 feet when not on the owner’s property. The only exception to this rule is when dogs are at the local dog park in the fenced area. However, the owner is still expected to control the dog, if necessary.

Retractable leashes allow dogs to move farther than 6 feet away from their owners, but they are not an exception to the law. All residents who bring their dogs to public places will be held accountable for their dogs’ behavior and are responsible for cleaning up after their dogs.

“Not all residents are comfortable with being confronted by your dog, even a friendly, well-socialized one,” the news release adds. “This is the reason for the 6-foot leash; to allow the owner to keep control of the dog.

A person may own no more than four dogs in the Town of Prescott Valley. All dogs living in town must be licensed. Dogs are licensed online at: petdata.com/for-pet-owners/pva/license-online.

To get a dog license in Prescott Valley, a dog must have a current rabies vaccination. Animal Control officers recommend that you get your dog vaccinated against corona, distemper and parvo, too, although the rabies vaccine is the only one currently required by law. Low-cost clinics are conducted in various parts of the Quad Cities, and they will vaccinate your pet for a reasonable fee.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. The rabies virus infects the central nervous system of mammals, ultimately causing disease in the brain and death.

Most rabies cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) each year occur in wild animals, such as bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes, although any mammal can get rabies.

“If an unvaccinated dog is bitten by a wild animal, such as a skunk or a raccoon (which are plentiful in Prescott Valley), that animal must be quarantined at a humane society location for six months at the owner’s expense, which can be very costly,” the news release reports. “Home quarantine is not an option. The only other option is for the dog to be euthanized and the head removed and sent to a lab for testing.”

Dogs bring quality to our lives, serving as comforters and companions. Following the town’s laws governing leash laws, licensing and vaccinations protect dogs and respect the safety and personal freedoms of all Prescott Valley residents, the news release adds.

For more information, call PVPD at 928-772-9267.