OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, July 28
Weather  93.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley Animal Control urges pet owners to leash, license and vaccinate their dogs
It’s the law

Prescott Valley Animal Control urges pet owners to leash, license and vaccinate their dogs against rabies to comply with the town ordinance. (Courtesy)

Prescott Valley Animal Control urges pet owners to leash, license and vaccinate their dogs against rabies to comply with the town ordinance. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 28, 2020 3:24 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department’s (PVPD) Animal Control Division urges dog owners to leash, license and vaccinate their dogs against rabies to comply with Prescott Valley Town Ordinance Chapter 6, a PVPD news release states.

Prescott Valley requires all dogs to be restrained by a leash not to exceed 6 feet when not on the owner’s property. The only exception to this rule is when dogs are at the local dog park in the fenced area. However, the owner is still expected to control the dog, if necessary.

Retractable leashes allow dogs to move farther than 6 feet away from their owners, but they are not an exception to the law. All residents who bring their dogs to public places will be held accountable for their dogs’ behavior and are responsible for cleaning up after their dogs.

“Not all residents are comfortable with being confronted by your dog, even a friendly, well-socialized one,” the news release adds. “This is the reason for the 6-foot leash; to allow the owner to keep control of the dog.

A person may own no more than four dogs in the Town of Prescott Valley. All dogs living in town must be licensed. Dogs are licensed online at: petdata.com/for-pet-owners/pva/license-online.

To get a dog license in Prescott Valley, a dog must have a current rabies vaccination. Animal Control officers recommend that you get your dog vaccinated against corona, distemper and parvo, too, although the rabies vaccine is the only one currently required by law. Low-cost clinics are conducted in various parts of the Quad Cities, and they will vaccinate your pet for a reasonable fee.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. The rabies virus infects the central nervous system of mammals, ultimately causing disease in the brain and death.

Most rabies cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) each year occur in wild animals, such as bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes, although any mammal can get rabies.

“If an unvaccinated dog is bitten by a wild animal, such as a skunk or a raccoon (which are plentiful in Prescott Valley), that animal must be quarantined at a humane society location for six months at the owner’s expense, which can be very costly,” the news release reports. “Home quarantine is not an option. The only other option is for the dog to be euthanized and the head removed and sent to a lab for testing.”

Dogs bring quality to our lives, serving as comforters and companions. Following the town’s laws governing leash laws, licensing and vaccinations protect dogs and respect the safety and personal freedoms of all Prescott Valley residents, the news release adds.

For more information, call PVPD at 928-772-9267.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prescott Valley Police urge dog owners to leash, license and vaccinate their canines
Prescott Valley in Brief: Police urge all dog owners to leash, license, vaccinate
Prescott Valley in Brief: Harkins Theatres suspends operations until March 31
Some things you should know about Rabies
Prescott Valley in Brief: Police Department makes changes in light of COVID-19 concerns
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries