Pet of the Week: Smoke

Hi, my name is Smoke and I am approximately 4 years old and am looking for my forever home. I am a very sweet boy and love people and kids. I do get along with other dogs but I am dominant.

We don’t know if I like cats and would probably chase them.

I can and will jump short fences and I love to be outside. I would do well in an active home. Thunder and storms scare me but with a loving family I will be able to get through the monsoons. If you would like to meet this handsome fellow, please call the shelter to set up an appointment at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

The Chino Valley Animal Shelter is located at 1950 Voss Drive, Chino Valley.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.