Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, July 28
Pet of the Week: Sienna

Sienna

Sienna

Originally Published: July 28, 2020 2:45 p.m.

Hi, my name is Sienna. I came to the shelter as a rescue from Kayenta while I was pregnant. I gave birth to five healthy pups, and now I am looking forward to finding my new home.

According to the shelter staff, I am extremely sweet, loving, and very laid back. I am also house trained! It does not appear that I like other dogs, however that may be because I am protecting my babies.

We also don’t know how I feel about cats.

If you are looking for a gentle companion, please call the shelter to schedule an appointment to meet me at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.

