Obituary Notice: Gail John Melvin
Originally Published: July 28, 2020 7:17 p.m.
Gail John Melvin was born May 17, 1949 in Rapid City, South Dakota and passed away on July 23, 2020 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
