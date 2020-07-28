Obituary: Jim Miller

Jim Miller had a lifelong passion for travel and history and a great interest in people and music.

He passed away in Prescott, Arizona on July 14th, 2020, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. For many years he overcame his physical adversity with stamina and determination.

He was born in Renfrew, Ontario, Canada on August 23, 1949 to Sybil and John Miller. He grew up in Toronto where he graduated University. After coming to Prescott in 1978, he settled in sales of electrical wholesale supplies until his retirement.

He will be missed by his wife Joann Skurja; children, Andrew Miller, Kayla Newell, Curtis Newell; grandchildren, Oakley and Jillian; brother, Jeff (Lorraine) and many extended family members and treasured friends.

He will be remembered with a book in hand sitting around the campfire, always a friendly smile and greetings to all.

There will be an outside gathering at his home for family and friends on August 1, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Please be mindful of social distancing and masks are welcome. Please consider donations to Yavapai Food Bank in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.



Information provided by survivors.