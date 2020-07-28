Obituary: Charlotte Ann (Dodson) Moseley

On Thursday July 23, 2020, Charlotte Ann (Dodson) Moseley of Dewey, Arizona, passed away at the age of 84. Charlotte was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on February 19, 1936 to Giles Hubert and Lucille Myrtle Dodson.

She eloped and married her longtime friend and love, Howard Murl Moseley, in Wheeler, Texas on February 1, 1953 who preceded her in death in 1992. Howard and Charlotte moved to Bagdad, Arizona in 1953, where they started their family and raised four children. Charlotte worked for many years at the Bagdad Elementary School as a secretary until she retired.

Her life was a wonderful example of a quote from one of her favorite Bible verses that was on a plaque displayed on the wall of her home, Joshua 24:15 “but as for me and my house we will serve the Lord.”

Charlotte is survived by her four children, Cathy, Danny, David, and Darrell; her two sisters, Darla and Jeanne and her brother, Russell; her 12 grandchildren and her 27 great-grandchildren. All are loved and touched deeply by their loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Friends and family are invited to attend a service celebrating her life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm at The Prescott Church of the Nazarene located at 2110 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Christian Academy located at 1077 Mogollon Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301.





Information provided by survivors.