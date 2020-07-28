OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, July 28
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Mayor’s Commission on Well Being seeks citizen participation in survey

In this undated file photo, Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli addresses Gov. Doug Ducey in a meeting. The City of Prescott Mayor’s Commission on Well-Being has created a survey as part of its initial efforts to learn more about citizens’ well-being in Prescott. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services, file)

In this undated file photo, Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli addresses Gov. Doug Ducey in a meeting. The City of Prescott Mayor’s Commission on Well-Being has created a survey as part of its initial efforts to learn more about citizens’ well-being in Prescott. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: July 28, 2020 6:05 p.m.

The City of Prescott Mayor’s Commission on Well-Being has created a survey as part of its initial efforts to learn more about citizens’ well-being in Prescott.

The commission is seeking citizens to participate in the survey.

“Responses will help the commission create and increase programs, events, and services to improve overall well-being,” states a city news release.

The Commission on Well-Being, which was formed in January 2020, works to create happier and healthier lives for residents of Prescott. “Their vision is to become the premier city of well-being in America,” said the news release.

Participation in the survey is available online at: http://www.prescott-az.gov/city-management/programs/well-being/, by clicking on the blue survey box.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

City seeks to fill 2 positions on Mayor’s Commission on Veterans Initiatives
Prescott seeks new members for Pedestrian, Bicycle and Traffic Advisory Committee
Prescott launches new Citizen’s Academy
Virtual Prescott City Council meetings will continue ‘until further notice’
Arizona and Prescott "WE' Want organizations to have community conversation on May 16 at Yavapai Community College
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries