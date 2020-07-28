Mayor’s Commission on Well Being seeks citizen participation in survey
The City of Prescott Mayor’s Commission on Well-Being has created a survey as part of its initial efforts to learn more about citizens’ well-being in Prescott.
The commission is seeking citizens to participate in the survey.
“Responses will help the commission create and increase programs, events, and services to improve overall well-being,” states a city news release.
The Commission on Well-Being, which was formed in January 2020, works to create happier and healthier lives for residents of Prescott. “Their vision is to become the premier city of well-being in America,” said the news release.
Participation in the survey is available online at: http://www.prescott-az.gov/city-management/programs/well-being/, by clicking on the blue survey box.
