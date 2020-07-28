Chino Valley to start school year Aug. 10 with at-home instruction
Gov. Doug Ducey relaxes Aug. 17 start date for face-to-face instruction; allows local school districts to decide when it’s best to begin on-campus studies
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: July 28, 2020 4:15 p.m.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 25, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 18-19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 22, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 18-19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 19, 2020
- FDA warns against using five more hand sanitizers found to contain methanol
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 12, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 5, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: