Obituary: Pilar James Medina

Pilar James Medina Born in Prescott, Arizona to James and Mary Medina on June 30, 1938. Pilar passed on to be with his parents and brothers, Tony and Joseph on July 19, 2020 at the age of 82.

He leaves behind, with a broken heart, his wife of 31 years Linda, also his son, Larry (Betsy), daughters, Lupe Noeldner (Cory) and Linda Medina (Carmelo), his sisters, Betty Velasquez of Glendale, Arizona and Dolores Dennis (David) of Prescott, his stepson, Robert Wright, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and many loving nephews and nieces.

After graduation from Prescott High School in 1957, Pilar worked at the VA Medical Center for 24 years. He also joined the Arizona National Guard, serving 20 years. He moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he worked for the next 20 years with ADOT, working up to supervisor at the Avondale yard and loved every minute. He retired in 2005 and moved back to Prescott where he took a job with the Prescott Public Library for the next 10 years.

Most of all he loved the special times he spent with his devoted Smokey, Barney, Coco, Teddy and Missy walking the many trails in Prescott.

Services will be held at Scared Heart Catholic Church 150 Fleury Street, Prescott on July 30th, visitation and Rosary starting at 10:00 a.m., with Mass to follow and burial at Mountain View Cemetery, 1051 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Pilar’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by survivors.