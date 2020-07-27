OFFERS
79 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Yavapai County over weekend; area deaths at 56

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: July 27, 2020 11:17 a.m.

Reported COVID-19 deaths in Yavapai County have increased more than fivefold in the month of July, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Monday, July 27.

The county reported two additional deaths over the weekend, bringing the total fatalities to 56 out of 1,613 confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase of 79 over the weekend. On July 1 the county had recorded 10 deaths.

According to YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti, one reason for the increased fatalities in July are deaths associated with outbreaks at three area assisted-living facilities.

Yavapai County has tested 27,302 residents with 609 reporting recovered.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for 16 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and six on the East Campus with one person under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports eight COVID-19 hospitalizations and three PUI. The Prescott VA has three COVID-19 patients and no PUI.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

STATE UPDATE

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported 7,526 new coronavirus cases over the weekend. The state reports 1,099,682 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, with 163,827 positive results and 3,304 deaths.

Farneti pointed out that the state death total reported on the county's dashboard Friday may have had an erroneous statistic that has been corrected over the weekend. She explained that adjustments are made from time to time as the state and county investigate fatalities.

WILL A COVID-19 VACCINE SAVE US?

Biologically, a vaccine against the COVID-19 virus is unlikely to offer complete protection, Farneti, shared in the release.

Logistically, manufacturers will have to make hundreds of millions of doses while relying, perhaps, on technology never before used in vaccines and competing for basic supplies such as glass vials. Then the federal government will have to allocate doses, perhaps through a patchwork of state and local health departments with no existing infrastructure for vaccinating adults at scale. On top of that, 20% of Americans already say they will refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and with another 31% unsure, reaching herd immunity could be that much more difficult.

In an excerpt from The Atlantic called, "A Vaccine Reality Check," Farneti shared some good news that experts do think there will be a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Scientists have gone from discovery of the virus to more than 165 candidate vaccines in record time, with 27 vaccines already in human trials. Human trials consist of at least three phases: Phase 1 for safety, Phase 2 for efficacy and dosing, and Phase 3 for efficacy in a huge group of tens of thousands of people. At least six COVID-19 vaccines are in or about to enter Phase 3 trials, which will take several more months...A vaccine, when it is available, will mark only the beginning of a long, slow ramp down. And how long that ramp down takes will depend on the efficacy of a vaccine, the success in delivering hundreds of millions of doses, and the willingness of people to get it at all. It is easier to think about the promise of a vaccine."

INFORMATION

• Food Sharing in Prescott Valley: Thursdays, 5 to 7 p.m. at the former Albertsons.

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org/

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

