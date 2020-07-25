OFFERS
News Tips

Obituary: William Robert (Bob) Layman

William Robert (Bob) Layman

William Robert (Bob) Layman

Originally Published: July 25, 2020 6:17 p.m.

William Robert (Bob) Layman died at the age of 68 in Jacksonville, Florida on June 30, 2020. Bob was born in Kingman, Kansas in 1952 to William M. and Julia Carolyn (Wadell) Layman, who preceded him in death in 1989, in Tucson, Arizona.

Bob spent his early years in Kingman and at the age of 10, moved with his family to Prescott, Arizona, where he graduated from Prescott High School. He was awarded first chair French horn position in the marching band. After graduation, he continued his education at Yavapai College then later on to Pima Community College in Tucson, where he earned his AA degree in Liberal Arts. Later he earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Washington. As an American Serviceman, he served our country in the Navy, starting active duty in 1973 as an Intelligence Specialist and Aerial Photograph Interpreter, then served in the Navy Reserves until his honorable discharge in 1979.

Bob has always been a artistic and inquisitive person, generous and friendly to all. In addition to the visual arts, he imagined and brought to life projects ranging from displays at the Tucson Children’s Museum, to a sea-worthy sail boat he built from scratch. His brilliant mind and insatiable curiosity led him and his friends on many adventures throughout his life. In addition to Kansas and Arizona, he has lived in Washington State and New Mexico and has resided in Florida for the last 26 years of his life. He loved the outdoors and was fascinated by nature, backpacking in the Sierra Nevada mountains and traveling overseas to Europe and Japan. He loved music and played guitar, French horn and trumpet. Much of his working life was spent as a valued Master Carpenter for both residential and commercial projects.

Bob was a gift to our family, an inspiration to continue learning about this fascinating universe and a reminder to follow his example of loving and enjoying the adventure of life to its fullest. He is known to have said: “I refuse to be intimidated by my own desires.”

Bob is survived by his wife and true love of 28 years, Stacy Thompson Layman of Jacksonville, Fla.; beloved nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews through his sister, Julie (Layman) Raynor of Dahlonega, Georgia; brother, Tom of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; and sister, Mary M. Layman of Squaw Valley, Calif.; his son, Justin by Lee Tvedten of a previous marriage; daughter-in-law, Kaci and grandchildren, Camren, Emaleigh, Isla and Krew, of St. Augustine, Fla.; step-daughter, Olivia Burkhalter Gonzalez and her husband, stepson-in-law, William Gonzalez and children, Toby and Miguel of Orange Park, Fla.; step-daughter, Jaime (Barwick) Rathje of Orange Park, Fla. and children, Evan, Elora, Elana and Ean; step-son, Howard H. Barwick III of Jacksonville, Fla. and his beloved pets, Pinta and Kiki.

A memorial will be held in Kingman, Kansas, at Walnut Hill Cemetery at a later not yet determined date.

Information provided by survivors.

