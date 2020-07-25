Obituary Notice: William Ezra Rogers
Originally Published: July 25, 2020 6:12 p.m.
William Ezra Rogers, age 89 of Cornville, Arizona, was born in Phoenix, Arizona and passed away on June 30, 2020 at his home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home of Camp Verde, Arizona.
