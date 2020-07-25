Obituary Notice: Howard Henry Kimball
Originally Published: July 25, 2020 6:12 p.m.
Howard Henry Kimball was born November 18, 1939 in Proctor, Vermont and passed away on July 18, 2020 in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 18-19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 21, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 18-19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 18, 2020
- FDA warns against using five more hand sanitizers found to contain methanol
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 12, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 5, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: