Obituary: Karen Smith

On Saturday, July 18, 2020, Karen Smith, 71, a loving mother of four daughters, passed away at the age of 71 in her home in Paulden, Arizona. Karen was born on Feb. 28, 1949 in Oroville, California to Opal and Una Morris.

From 1978 to 1989, she was a resident of Texas, until she moved to Arizona to build what would become a lasting legacy through her acts of service and career choices. Karen was a Human Service Worker for the Catholic Social Services organization for 14 years and worked for the Yavapai County Adult Probation Department as a Surveillance Officer from September 2007 until October 2017, when she retired. Her noteworthy contributions portray her servant’s heart, as she received recognition from the Yavapai County Therapeutic Court Program for her support and dedication from 2012 until 2015. Furthermore, in 1995, Karen received an award as Employee of the Year from Catholic Social Services, as well as in 2012 from the Yavapai County Therapeutic Court Program.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Opal; and her mother, Una. Karen is survived by her brother, Robin, and sister-in-law, Samantha, and children, Julie, Kristy, Kelly, Jodi and son-in-law, Matt. Additionally, she had nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Karen was respected among her coworkers and loved by many. She had a generous sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She was also an ardent lover of animals, and she dedicated her life to adopting displaced cats, dogs and horses. She enjoyed traveling, preferably by vehicle, as well as exploring different parts of the United States. As the epitome of selflessness, her familial and societal impact will continue to commemorate her life on earth; and while Karen has passed on, she will forever be remembered for her acts of kindness, buoyant personality, and faithfulness in God.

The family will be holding a private celebration of life. Donations are welcome to the Yavapai Humane Society as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.

