Obituary: Gregory Anthony Malinowski

Gregory Anthony Malinowski, age 83, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away June 22, 2020, at the Mayo Hospital in Phoenix surrounded by his loved ones. He asked Jesus Christ to be his Lord and Savior on Sept. 24, 1974, and his life dramatically changed. He was a faithful member of the Potter’s House Christian Center for 46 years. He was a good man who was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Gregory was born in Cudahy, Wisconsin, moved with his family to Prescott in 1951, and he graduated from PHS in 1956. He served in the Arizona National Guard for many years. He worked at Prescott Glass and Mirror until he bought the business in 1972 with his brother-in-law, Bob Hibma. He later worked with Haley Const. for twenty years building many homes and businesses in the area. He also worked at Neil Klein Construction and VH Grading before retiring.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joan Flickinger, and son, Rick Malinowski. He is survived by his wife, Rochelle; and daughter, Catherine (Scott) Day of Prescott Valley; step-daughter, Beth (David) Ciaccio of Prescott Valley; step-daughter, Vanessa (Reece) Martin of Prescott; and step-son, David (Micheyl) Hiller of Granite Bay, California. He was loved by 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at The Potter’s House Church, 5195 North Highway 89 in Prescott. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice or to the outreach program of Christian Fellowship International.

Information provided by survivors.