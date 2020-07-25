OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, July 25
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Gregory Anthony Malinowski

Gregory Anthony Malinowski

Gregory Anthony Malinowski

Originally Published: July 25, 2020 6:16 p.m.

Gregory Anthony Malinowski, age 83, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away June 22, 2020, at the Mayo Hospital in Phoenix surrounded by his loved ones. He asked Jesus Christ to be his Lord and Savior on Sept. 24, 1974, and his life dramatically changed. He was a faithful member of the Potter’s House Christian Center for 46 years. He was a good man who was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Gregory was born in Cudahy, Wisconsin, moved with his family to Prescott in 1951, and he graduated from PHS in 1956. He served in the Arizona National Guard for many years. He worked at Prescott Glass and Mirror until he bought the business in 1972 with his brother-in-law, Bob Hibma. He later worked with Haley Const. for twenty years building many homes and businesses in the area. He also worked at Neil Klein Construction and VH Grading before retiring.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joan Flickinger, and son, Rick Malinowski. He is survived by his wife, Rochelle; and daughter, Catherine (Scott) Day of Prescott Valley; step-daughter, Beth (David) Ciaccio of Prescott Valley; step-daughter, Vanessa (Reece) Martin of Prescott; and step-son, David (Micheyl) Hiller of Granite Bay, California. He was loved by 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at The Potter’s House Church, 5195 North Highway 89 in Prescott. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice or to the outreach program of Christian Fellowship International.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary Notice: Gregory A. Malinowski
Obituary: Ray Morris Scribner
Obituary: Donald Dwayne Williams
Obituary: Walter Tal Walker
Obituary: A. Leonard Sarten

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries