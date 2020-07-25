Obituary: Dale R. Strong

The amazing adventure that was Dale Strong’s life ended on July 12, 2020 from COVID-19.

His many professions included acclaimed oil painter, the recording industry, photographer, jeweler, and sales. He traveled and lived many places across the United States and had many strong relationships throughout his life. Dale was truly a Renaissance man, loved music and art, embraced every learning opportunity, and was truly a self-motivated man.

Dale was born in Eau Claire, Wis. and preceded in death by parents, Hilma (Hemmi) and Okley Smith (stepfather) of Long Prairie Minn.; and Dale Strong of Sauk Centre Minn.; son, William of Flagstaff, Ariz.; and wives, Betty (Veeder) of 50+ years, Anita Frombagh and Barbara Yorch. He is survived by sons, Michael and Bruce (Vicki) of Woodbury Minn., Okley (Christine) of Prescott, Jonathan of St. Paul, Minn.; daughter, Patricia Brown (Thomas) of Red Wing Minn.; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Dale lived long and well, touching the lives of hundreds of people throughout the world. Private service and burial will be held in Grey Eagle Minn. We love and miss you Dad!

