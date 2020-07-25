OFFERS
Obituary: Charles (Charley) Anthony Stazenski

Originally Published: July 25, 2020 6:24 p.m.

Charles (Charley) Anthony Stazenski died July 13, 2020 in Paulden, Arizona. Charley was born in Prescott, Arizona in 1959 and raised in Williamson Valley on the Mint Valley Ranch. He graduated from Prescott High School in 1977.

From the early age of 7, Charley pursued his passion for painting and art. He took this talent into Northern Arizona University in 1980, and painted several of his rodeo cowboy friends from the early 1980s. His strong interest in Prescott rodeo history showed in his paintings along with Native American and southwestern cultures.

He married Virginia (Jenny) Stazenski and moved to Phoenix in 1986, where he had his first daughter, Andrea in 1988 and second daughter, Shaina in 1992. He was proud of the accomplishments made by his two daughters and enjoyed simple moments with them like playing video games together.

Charley then moved to Paulden in 2005. Since moving home Charley enjoyed spending his time on his paintings which included a series of Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo local champions. He also enjoyed spending time with and helping care for his mother, Theresa.

Survivors include his mother, Theresa Stazenski of Prescott; father, Stanley Stazenski and wife, Patricia of Prescott; daughter, Andrea Bloomfield and husband Charles of Odenton, Maryland; daughter, Shaina Stazenski of Phoenix; sister, Catherine Kring and husband, Gerry and family of Prescott; brother, Sonny Stazenski and wife, Linda and family of Chino Valley; brother, Vincent Stazenski of Paulden and brother, Michael Stazenski, and wife Tammy and family of Chino Valley.

Services to be held at a later date.

Information provided by survivors.

