Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
COVID-19 is reality, Yavapai County officials working to limit spread
Arizona adds 3,748 cases, 144 deaths to total Saturday

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: July 25, 2020 11:07 a.m.

In Yavapai County, COVID-19 is a firm reality and health leaders are working with congregate nursing and assisted-living facilities to limit and control outbreaks that have led to a number of deaths.

The tally in Yavapai County to date is 54 deaths, as of Friday, July 24 – including 36 senior citizen men and 18 senior citizen women. Health leaders are concerned about delays in obtaining test results, and expect to see enhanced efforts to speed up the process so as to limit spread from those who may be unaware they are infected, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services news conference on Friday afternoon.

Though county hospitals have been stretched to near capacity – with the July 4 holiday and rodeo week in Prescott proving a peak period – Director Leslie Horton said hospitalizations for both COVID-19 and other ailments are leveling out so that those institutions, including Yavapai Regional Medical Center, can accommodate patient needs. Elective, or non-emergency procedures, continue to be evaluated related to patient need and medical practitioner availability, she noted.

At this time, the county is experiencing between 20 and 30 new cases a day, or 5.8% positives of those tested. The state Department of Heath would like those percentages to be 5% or lower.

The highest impact group in this county remains those older than 55, said Horton and epidemiologist Stephen Everett. Horton advised people interested in community testing opportunities to visit the department website for time and locations.

Both emphasized the positive impacts that result when people practice healthy protocols – wearing masks in public, maintain proper physical distance, and proper hygiene, including regular handwashing and cleaning of common surfaces. If you feel sick, stay home. If symptoms warrant, get tested. Neither Horton nor Everett recommended random testing for those with no symptoms or no reason to suspect exposure.

In Horton’s view, COVID-19 need not rob the community of all hope – doctors now have medications that can shorten the illness and testing of potential vaccines are underway now. In the meantime, personal consideration and diligence to prevent illness remain key, she said. Even a six feet away, Horton advised someone can still make a big difference in the life of their community neighbors. How? “Smile.”

SATURDAY UPDATE

While the Yavapai County Community Health Services does not provide weekend updates, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported on Saturday that the state added 3,748 positive cases and 144 deaths to its totals. That brings Arizona to 160,041 cases of COVID-19 and 3,286 deaths as of Saturday morning.

In Yavapai County, according to ADHS, 17 cases and four deaths were added since Friday, for a total of 1,539 cases and 54 deaths. The total deaths are the same as what YCCHS reported Friday; local numbers do not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19.

Courier Senior News Editor Tim Wiederaenders contributed to this article.

