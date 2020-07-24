OFFERS
Rainfall slows Pine Fire on Verde Ranger District

The Pine Fire on the Verde Ranger District, about 25 miles east of Cordes Lakes, remains at zero-percent containment, Prescott National Forest Service officials stated in a news release. (PNF/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 24, 2020 3 p.m.

Thursday’s rainfall has slowed the spread of the Pine Fire on the Verde Ranger District about 25 miles east of Cordes Lakes, Prescott National Forest Service officials stated in a news release Friday, July 24.

“The Pine Fire received significant moisture yesterday, diminishing fire activity,” the news release states.

The wildfire, which has burned 2,170 acres of grass, brush and Ponderosa Pine in the Pine Mountain Wilderness, was sparked by lightning and remains zero-percent contained.

According to the new release, fire managers are using air attack, and an aerial observer to monitor the fire’s progression and gather information within the fire area.

“Due to the fire’s remote location and very few values at risk, along with predicted moisture, fire managers are engaging the fire with a monitor strategy to limit the exposure to ground and aerial firefighting resources,” the news release added. “The remote location would present challenges to extract an injured firefighter if an incident occurred.”

For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/prescott or follow the Prescott National Forest on Twitter @PrescottNF or Facebook at www.facebook.com/PrescottNF, or call the Verde Ranger District at 928-567-4121

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

