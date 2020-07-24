COVID-19 Update: Increase of 26 cases in Yavapai County for 1,534 total

Yavapai County’s recorded cases of COVID-19 increased by 26 overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Friday, July 24.

The county has tested 26,343 residents, with 1,534 positive cases, 609 recovered and 54 deaths. The county did not have additional deaths to report since Thursday.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus reports 20 COVID-19 patients and one person under investigation (PUI), with the East Campus reporting five COVID hospitalizations and two PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports six COVID hospitalizations and eight PUI. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients or PUI again today.

Across the state, 1,053,832 Arizonans have been tested for the coronavirus with 156,301 positive results and 3,142 deaths. These are increases of 3,349 cases and 79 deaths since Thursday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website.

Q&A SESSION

Yavapai County Community Health Services is hosting a live Q&A Session on Facebook today, July 24, at noon. Director Leslie Horton and Epidemiologist Stephen Everett will provide an update to open the discussion and then answer questions submitted via email to web.health@yavapai.us. To watch the live stream, visit https://www.facebook.com/YCCHS/live.

EXECUTIVE ORDER

Highlights from the state news conference on Thursday, Kathy Hoffman, superintendent of schools:

• By Aug. 7, ADHS will create reopening benchmarks based on public health data;

• Full funding for distance learning;

• Continuity of pay for all educators;

• Face covering requirement; and,

• Options for at-risk students while enforcing physical distancing and safety protocols.

These provisions will give schools more data, resources and policies to support safe learning in the new school year, whether schools opt to provide in-person or distance learning. COVID-19 has challenged the education community and this executive order gives our school communities the ability to make a long-term plan that accounts for the unique public health realities of their communities and needs of their students.

INFORMATION

• Food Sharing in Prescott Valley: Thursdays, 5 to 7 p.m. at the former Albertsons.

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org/

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.