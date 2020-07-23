OFFERS
COVID-19 Update: Increase of 36 cases, 5 deaths in Yavapai County; Arizona tops 3,000 deaths

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 23, 2020 2:21 p.m.

Yavapai County’s recorded cases of COVID-19 and deaths increased by 36 and five overnight, respectively, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Thursday, July 23.

The county has tested 25,996 residents, with 1,508 positive cases, 609 recovered and 54 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus reports 17 COVID-19 patients and no persons under investigation (PUI), with the East Campus reporting five COVID hospitalizations and five PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports six COVID hospitalizations and eight PUI. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients or PUI again today.

Across the state, 1,037,924 Arizonans have been tested for the coronavirus with 152,944 positive results and 3,063 deaths. These are increases of 2,335 cases and 89 new deaths since Wednesday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

TRAVEL

The Arizona Department of Health Services urges visitors to practice the following while traveling (those at higher risk for severe illness, take extra precautions.):

• Stay home if you're feeling sick or showing symptoms.

• Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others while in restaurants, attractions, establishments and in lines.

• Wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose when out in public — some counties and businesses require them.

• Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

• If possible, use touchless payment (pay without touching money, a card or a keypad). If you must handle money, a card, or use a keypad, use hand sanitizer right after paying.

• After leaving an establishment, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• When you get home or back to your lodging establishment, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

INFORMATION

• Food Sharing in Prescott Valley: Thursdays, 5 to 7 p.m. at the former Albertsons.

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org/

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

