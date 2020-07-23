OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 23
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona virus toll tops 3,000 as Ducey mulls bar reopening

A sports bar is empty before it closed early Monday, June 29, 2020, in Phoenix. Arizona topped 3,000 deaths from the coronavirus Thursday as Gov. Doug Ducey faces a deadline to decide whether bars and gyms he ordered to close again a month ago can reopen safely. (Matt York/AP)

A sports bar is empty before it closed early Monday, June 29, 2020, in Phoenix. Arizona topped 3,000 deaths from the coronavirus Thursday as Gov. Doug Ducey faces a deadline to decide whether bars and gyms he ordered to close again a month ago can reopen safely. (Matt York/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 23, 2020 2:04 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$6

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$78

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona health club complies with order as COVID cases skyrocket
46 Arizona corrections employees test positive for virus
Advocates urge release of prisoners as Arizona fights virus
Gov. Ducey eyes reopening economy 'when it's safe'
Arizona reports 7 new coronavirus deaths
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries