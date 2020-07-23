Amount of Silent Witness Catch-22 reward increased to $3,000

The reward for information leading to the arrest of fugitive Robert David Pearsall III has gone up to $3,000 after an anonymous donation from the community, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department news release.

In the July 22 announcement, the Sheriff’s Office notes that starting on July 1, the Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day in an attempt to encourage the public’s help in locating the fugitives so law enforcement can take them into custody.

The release states that Pearsall, 42, is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree homicide and two counts of aggravated assault for a September 2018 incident.

The release states that Pearsall is accused of approaching a man at the Bear Siding Camp Site near the Verde River and striking the man “about the face and head several times with a hardened piece of wood until the victim went to the ground unresponsive and bleeding from the head and face.” Pearsall reportedly then fled the scene.

“As a result of the attack, the victim suffered a concussion, a traumatic laceration, partial loss of his right ear and multi-ple bruises and abrasions,” said the news release.

Pearsall was arrested and was subsequently out on bond at the time of the trial and fled prior to the verdict and sentencing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The department describes Pearsall as a white man, 5-foot-11, 165 pounds with blond balding hear and green eyes. His last address was Moall Drive in Prescott.

Pearsall has two outstanding warrants. One is with no bond and nationwide extradition, and the other is with a $100,000 bond and extraditable in Arizona only.

Yavapai Silent Witness says anyone providing information that leads to Pearsall’s arrest could be eligible for the cash reward. The program asks people with information to call 1-800-932-3232, or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. “All tips are anonymous.