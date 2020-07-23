Adoption Spotlight: Delilah
Originally Published: July 23, 2020 7:05 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Delilah is a charismatic and artistic young lady who loves to laugh, draw and play video games on her Nintendo DS. In her spare time, she sketches various designs on just about anything she can get her hands on. One day, she hopes to become a coder, make video games or create comic books. Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
