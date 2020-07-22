OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Police: Man chokes girlfriend, rams car into Prescott Valley business and flees

Jody Ryan Crispin

Originally Published: July 22, 2020 8:42 a.m.

Prescott Valley police on Monday afternoon arrested a 29-year-old man who they say physically assaulted and strangled his girlfriend in his vehicle before later running his vehicle into a business in the 6400 block of East Second Street.

Officers booked the suspect, Jody Ryan Crispin, into Yavapai County Detention Center and charged him with aggravated assault, felony endangerment, disorderly conduct, criminal damage per domestic violence, felony criminal damage and attempted burglary.

At about 2:30 p.m. Monday, Prescott Valley police dispatchers say they received several calls reporting a vehicle driving erratically and “doing doughnuts” in the parking lot of a business on East Second Street.

The suspect ultimately drove his vehicle into a rollup door of the business and attempted to break into the building, police stated in a news release. Unable to enter the building, the suspect fled the scene, but not before causing about $75,000 worth of damage to the building and the inventory inside, police added.

Earlier, police say, Crispin’s girlfriend had escaped the vehicle and ran to the business. The suspect gave chase and nearly caught his girlfriend before employees of the business locked him out, police reported. That’s when the suspect began driving erratically and rammed his vehicle into the business before fleeing, police added.

Several hours later, police say, a K-9 officer found Crispin on-foot near Pecos Drive and Robert Road. When the officer deployed his K-9, the suspect became compliant and was taken into custody, police added.

PVPD encourages members of the public to notify the department immediately if they see any suspicious activity in and around town.

Call PVPD at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies. To contact Yavapai County Silent Witness, call 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

