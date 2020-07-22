OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 22
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COVID-19 Update: Cases up 23 to 1,472 in Yavapai County; Arizona tops 150,000

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: July 22, 2020 11:19 a.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, July 22, 2020 12:12 PM

Yavapai County’s recorded cases of COVID-19 increased by 23 overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Wednesday, July 22.

The county has tested 25,823 residents with 1,472 positive cases, 594 recovered, and 49 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus reports 19 COVID-19 patients and one person under investigation (PUI), with the East Campus reporting five COVID hospitalizations and three PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 10 COVID hospitalizations and eight PUI. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients or PUI today.

photo

This chart shows the daily COVID-19 cases, based on testing date, since March. It indicates the additional cases incurred by outbreaks, and shows a downward trend in positive cases. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Across the state, 1,027,125 Arizonans have been tested for the coronavirus with 150,609 positive results and 2,974 deaths. These are increases of 1,926 cases and 56 new deaths since Tuesday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

BACK TO SCHOOL?

Arizona Superintendent of Schools Kathy Hoffman has stated that, "at a minimum," Gov. Doug Ducey should set criteria for reopening schools using COVID-19 data and should order only that schools reopen if the number of confirmed cases declines.

"I want students back in our classrooms because that's the best place for learning and growing," she said. "However, we cannot ask schools to make decisions that will impact the teachers' and students' health and safety without first providing them with the necessary public health data and funding to make safe decisions."

Hoffman's statement also called for the governor to guarantee schools full funding if they can hold only classes online. If Ducey were to follow through on the request, it would be a relief for school leaders who say they're balancing the possibility of economic crisis with the safety of teachers and students.

Hoffman joins teachers, students, school board members, physicians and parents calling on the governor to provide more clarity around reopening. Ducey is expected to make an announcement about schools on Thursday.

YCCHS has been working closely with the Yavapai County Education Service Agency and the superintendents of the local school districts in reviewing plans and providing guidelines. They are also participating on the weekly calls for reopening with Department of Education and the Department of Health Services.

Many of the plans for Yavapai school districts can now be found on their websites or coverage at dCourier.com.

INFORMATION

• Food Sharing in Prescott Valley: Thursdays, 5 to 7 p.m. at the former Albertsons.

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org/

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 1,329 coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County sees 39 more cases overnight, now at 1,283
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 1,167 coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 529 confirmed cases; Arizona closes in on 60,000
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County reports 46 more COVID-19 cases for 614 total; state adds 3,428
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries