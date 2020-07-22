COVID-19 Update: Cases up 23 to 1,472 in Yavapai County; Arizona tops 150,000

Yavapai County’s recorded cases of COVID-19 increased by 23 overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Wednesday, July 22.

The county has tested 25,823 residents with 1,472 positive cases, 594 recovered, and 49 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus reports 19 COVID-19 patients and one person under investigation (PUI), with the East Campus reporting five COVID hospitalizations and three PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 10 COVID hospitalizations and eight PUI. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients or PUI today.

Across the state, 1,027,125 Arizonans have been tested for the coronavirus with 150,609 positive results and 2,974 deaths. These are increases of 1,926 cases and 56 new deaths since Tuesday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website.

BACK TO SCHOOL?

Arizona Superintendent of Schools Kathy Hoffman has stated that, "at a minimum," Gov. Doug Ducey should set criteria for reopening schools using COVID-19 data and should order only that schools reopen if the number of confirmed cases declines.

"I want students back in our classrooms because that's the best place for learning and growing," she said. "However, we cannot ask schools to make decisions that will impact the teachers' and students' health and safety without first providing them with the necessary public health data and funding to make safe decisions."

Hoffman's statement also called for the governor to guarantee schools full funding if they can hold only classes online. If Ducey were to follow through on the request, it would be a relief for school leaders who say they're balancing the possibility of economic crisis with the safety of teachers and students.

Hoffman joins teachers, students, school board members, physicians and parents calling on the governor to provide more clarity around reopening. Ducey is expected to make an announcement about schools on Thursday.

YCCHS has been working closely with the Yavapai County Education Service Agency and the superintendents of the local school districts in reviewing plans and providing guidelines. They are also participating on the weekly calls for reopening with Department of Education and the Department of Health Services.

Many of the plans for Yavapai school districts can now be found on their websites or coverage at dCourier.com.

INFORMATION

• Food Sharing in Prescott Valley: Thursdays, 5 to 7 p.m. at the former Albertsons.

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org/

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.