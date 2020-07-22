Church News: Week of July 23, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online. If your listing does not change, no need to resubmit each week.

Prescott Community Church invites you to view livestream worship at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 26, via pccaz.org as Pastor Dave begins a message series on the Book of Revelation. The worship service can also be viewed at any time later on the Prescott Community Church channel on YouTube. Tune in!

Chino Valley United Methodist Church invites all to worship the 8th Sunday of Pentecost Ordinary Time at www.chinovalleyumc.org, Sunday, July 26, at 10 a.m. Pastor Bob Gilfert's message — "Why a Harmony of the Gospels." Lectionary readings from CEB: Genesis 29:15-28, Romans 8:26-39 and Luke 1:1-4. All are welcome!

Hidden Treasure. One day, all will be clear. For now, believe His Word, trust in His promise and hold steadfast to His Son. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley; 10 a.m. Worship; 11:30 "Closer Look" Bible Study. Masks, sanitizer, physical distancing practiced. Online worship at savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish offers daily Mass (up to 25% of church capacity) at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Weekend Masses are Saturday 5 p.m.; Sundays, 7, 9 and 11 a.m., 1 p.m. (Spanish), and 5 p.m. Masses are live-streamed to the Parish Facebook page.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott on line at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 26. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. We will stream poet and storyteller Richard Blanco's message from the 2019 UU General Assembly. He opens up our minds and encourages us to see beyond our differences.

While finishing three weeks of desolation and admonition leading to the Ninth of Av fast, eve July 29-30, we at Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, reflect upon what we need to improve. Details, consultations, and discussions are now by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net. Be safe!

Visit St. Luke's Episcopal Church at stlukesprescott.church and YouTube for worship Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 11 a.m. VBS, hop onboard on YouTube, see website for information. Order "Just Coffee" at www.justcoffee.org. Food Pantry open Fridays, 9 to noon; donations appreciated on Thursday's only, 1 to 3 p.m.

American Lutheran Church services are traditional at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and contemporary at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at 10:30 a.m. All services are by reservation only. Call Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to noon at 928-445-4348.

A Place You Can Belong. A Place to Worship, Grow and Serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Prescott Nazarene worship Sunday, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following health and safety guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com; livestreaming worship is always available on our website.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott. Meditation at 10:10 a.m. followed by service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30 a.m.

For the month of July, Revive Church will be meeting in the outdoor pavilion at Camp Yavapines, 2999 Iron Springs Road. Come and worship our God in the tall pines this Saturday! Service starts at 1 p.m. We will be following CDC guidelines for physical distancing.

Firm Foundation Bible Church has restarted its midweek ministries. Youth group meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. and adult study of the book of Job is Thursday at 7 p.m. Join us for great expository preaching Sundays at 10 a.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and firmfoundationpv.org.

Calling all Methodists in Prescott Valley. The building is closed but the church is open, alive and well. Worship with us on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. via Facebook or Zoom. For more information, contact the church at 928-772-6366 or at pvumc@cableone.net. Be safe out there, we need each other.

Prescott United Methodist Church — Looking Back: Moving Forward Celebrating 150 years in Prescott, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 a.m., Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church continues to hold both traditional and contemporary worship services online each Sunday. Visit our website at emmanuellutheranpv.org.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding live-stream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian's message. 928-775-3025.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, is complying with national directives on groups of 10. You can join us for Sunday's worship anytime at http://tlcpv.360unite.com.

Trinity Presbyterian Church will be holding services online at 10 a.m. Sunday. Join us by visiting www.aztrinitypres.org and clicking on Facebook on the right under "Staying Connected." YouTube channel can be accessed here as well.

The doors at Heights Church are still open … virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we'd love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church online at heightschurch.com, click "Join us live" — Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and rebroadcast at 6 p.m.

are still open … virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church online at heightschurch.com, click “Join us live” — Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and rebroadcast at 6 p.m. First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is canceling Sunday worship until further notice due to the coronavirus. Videos of the worship service will be available on the website: www.fccprescott.org. For more information, call 928-445-4555.